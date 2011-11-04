* Both refining, petrochemical segments show loss

* Bad macro environment, refinery outage reasons for loss

* Shares flat while main Prague index rises (Adds details, shares)

PRAGUE, Nov 4 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR posted on Friday a 128 million crown ($7.04 mln) loss for the third quarter due to deteriorating macroeconomic environment and a shutdown at its largest plant which cut into sales.

The market had expected a 171 million crown loss, according to a Reuters poll.

Revenue reached 24.07 billion, below expectations of 24.38 billion and 7 percent up year-on-year.

The group, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen , reported a 230 million crown operating loss (EBIT), broadly in line with expectations for a 236 million crown loss, and after a 238 million crown profit in the same period last year.

The refining segment showed an operating loss of 330 million crowns due to a drop in both margins and volumes.

The petrochemical segment loss was 270 million crowns, mainly caused by a decline in sales, lower consumption and a negative FX effect due to the crown strengthening against the euro.

But a 100 million crown income from carbon credits and 236 million in returned fines previously charged by the European Commission helped the operating result, the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 57 percent year-on-year to 505 million, the company said, and lagged expectations of 568 million.

Unipetrol shares UNPEsp.PR were flat at opening in Prague at 171.2 crowns, while the main PX index rose 0.61 percent to 928.6 points.

The company holds a news conference at 1000 GMT to give more details. ($1=18.180 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Mike Nesbit)