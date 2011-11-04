PRAGUE Nov 3 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR posted on Friday a 128 million crown ($7.04 mln) loss for the third quarter due to deteriorating macroeconomic environment and a shutdown at its largest plant which cut into sales.

The market had expected a 171 million crown loss, according to a Reuters poll.

Revenue reached 24.07 billion, below expectations of 24.38 billion and 7 percent up year-on-year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 57 percent year-on-year to 505 million, the company said, and lagged expectations of 568 million.

It said results were helped by 100 million crown income from carbon credits and 236 million in returned fine previously charged by the European Commission. ($1 = 18.180 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)