CAIRO Dec 6 Egypt's Pioneers will offer to buy 100 percent of Universal Co for Packaging Materials and Paper for 7.5 pounds per share, a Pioneers official told Reuters on Sunday.

Pioneers specialises in market research and brokerage services but also has investment arms in real estate, industry and financial services. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)