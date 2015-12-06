(Adds stock exchange statement, quote, background)
CAIRO Dec 6 Egypt's Pioneers will
offer to buy 100 percent of its subsidiary Universal Co for
Packaging Materials and Paper for 7.5 pounds per share
on Sunday, a Pioneers official told Reuters.
"We will submit today an offer to buy 100 percent of
Universal Co at the price of 7.5 pounds per share," he said.
The company posted a statement on the Egyptian stock
exchange confirming its offer.
Universal closed at 6 pounds on Thursday while Pioneers was
trading at 6.83 before the announcement was made.
Pioneers specialises in market research and brokerage
services but also has investment arms in real estate, industry
and financial services.
Pioneers Chief Executive Walid Zaki told Reuters in August
that it will work on increasing its holdings in subsidiary
companies.
Some of the other companies Pioneers has acquired
significant stakes in are Cairo for Housing and Development,
Roaya Group, United Housing, and Electro Cable.
