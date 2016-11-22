* Half of cost cuts to be realised by end-2016

* To axe a quarter of admin senior management jobs

* To slash spending in IT, procurement

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 Uniper, the power plant and energy trading unit spun off by German utility E.ON will cut jobs and spending as it fights a crisis at its generation business, mirroring similar moves by larger rivals.

Utilities across Europe have for year been suffering from a steady decline in wholesale power prices and strong growth of rival renewable energy sources, which has pushed many conventional gas- and coal-fired power plants into loss.

"Our power stations continue to face substantial margin pressure," Chief Executive Klaus Schaefer told journalists on Tuesday, presenting 400 million euros ($425 million) in cost cuts by the end of 2018, a spending reduction of 17 percent from 2015.

Shares in Uniper were up 4 percent, with traders pointing to the expected cost savings as well as the confirmation for a dividend of 0.55 euros per share for 2016. The shares traded at 11.80 euros by 1055 GMT, having opened at 10.02 euros on their first day of trading in September.

The comments come a week after larger rival RWE also announced it needed to cut more costs to stay competitive.

Half of the cuts, which will be made through a mix of plant closures, job cuts, reductions in procurement and IT as well as changes at its hydroelectric business in Sweden, will be achieved by the end of this year, Uniper said.

Uniper, which employs about 13,000, will axe about a quarter of senior management positions in administrative roles, Schaefer said, declining to give an absolute figure. Investments between January and September fell by 27 percent to 511 million euros.

E.ON spun off Uniper two months ago, hoping to rid itself of ailing generation assets and focus on more promising aspects of the energy industry -- networks, renewables and retail -- instead. It retains a 46.65 percent stake in Uniper.

Schaefer added that a recent spike in wholesale power prices, caused by concerns over the availability of nuclear plants in France, had no impact on Uniper's future strategy.

"It provides no incentive to build new power plants or refit existing ones," he said.

Writedowns on Uniper's generation business caused a net loss of 4.2 billion euros for the first nine months of the year. Nine-month core earnings (adjusted EBITDA) at its European Generation segment fell by about a quarter to 553 million euros.

On a group level, core earnings rose 54 percent to 1.8 billion euros, boosted by the release of provisions following an agreement with Gazprom to adjust gas delivery contracts earlier this year. ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Additional reporting by Vera Eckert and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Maria Sheahan/Keith Weir)