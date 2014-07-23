* Impairment due to poor profitability and capacity overhang
in sector
* Unipetrol taking over minority stakes in refining unit
* In talks with government, has said it does not want to
sell refinery
(Adds details on refining business)
PRAGUE, July 23 Czech oil processing firm
Unipetrol took an unexpected 4.72 billion crown
($231.5 million) impairment charge on its refining assets in the
second quarter, pulling its net result into a loss of 3.49
billion crowns.
The non-cash charge was made after testing its refining
assets amid worse-than-expected results in 2013 and 2014,
overcapacity in the refining sector, and updated macroeconomic
assumptions, Unipetrol said on Wednesday.
The company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen,
said that without the charge and deferred tax, net profit would
reach 346 million crowns, above analysts' average forecast of
184 million.
Unipetrol has been profitable on its petrochemical business,
a trend that continued in the second quarter, with an 856
million crown profit for that segment.
Revenue jumped 31 percent to 32.4 billion crowns, above
forecasts of 31.35 billion crowns in a Reuters poll, in part due
to rise in its business and thanks to higher capacity that came
after an acquisition.
The tough refining business, under the Ceska Rafinerska
subsidiary, prompted foreign investors in the refining joint
venture to quit.
Unipetrol took over a 16.4 percent stake in Rafinerska from
Royal Dutch Shell in the first quarter and agreed to
buy ENI's 32.4 percent stake in July, which will make
it Rafinerska's sole owner. It booked a one-off gain in the
first quarter when it took over the Shell stake.
The Czech government, fearing closure of domestic refining
capacity it sees as strategic, has been in talks with PKN about
the sector and said it was interested in buying the smaller of
Rafinerska's two main operations. PKN has said it was not
looking to sell.
Unipetrol shares have lost 24.2 percent over the past year
to Tuesday's 130 crowns, while the Czech PX index gained
8.1 percent over the same period.
($1 = 20.3850 Czech Crowns)
