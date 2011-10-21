* Q3 operating loss could wipe out Q2 gain

* Shutdown weighs on quarter, EU fine helps

* Refining margin up quarter-on-quarter (Adds details, shares)

PRAGUE, Oct 21 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR expects to post an operating loss in the third quarter that could wipe out the profit shown in the previous quarter following a planned outage at its biggest plant, it said on Friday.

The company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen and which reports full third-quarter results on Nov. 4, saw earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 224 million crowns ($12.3 million) in the second quarter.

It had also posted a tiny net loss then due to weak refining margins. It said on Friday that refining margins rebounded quarter-on-quarter, while margins in the petrochemical segment dropped.

The refiner said capital expenditure related to a planned shutdown would reach over 800 million crowns in the third quarter.

Unipetrol started a planned maintenance outage at its largest operation, the 110,000 barrel-per-day Litvinov refinery, at the end of August, which wound down in the middle of this month.

Analysts had expected the shutdown to drag down quarterly earnings through weak sales.

"The results will be weak as expected ... given the harsh external environment," Ceska Sporitelna analysts said.

"We expect a moderately negative reaction today as we believe market participants count with weak performance of Unipetrol."

Shares in Unipetrol have dropped 12.3 percent this year, outperforming a 25.2 fall for Prague's main index .

Unipetrol also said on Friday it would book a one-off gain in the third quarter of more than 230 million crowns due to the reimbursement of an overturned fine paid to the European Commission. ($1 = 18.256 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)