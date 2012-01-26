* Shutdown losses, one-off impairment hit Q4

* Margins weaken in Q4, weaker crown weighs (Adds details)

PRAGUE Jan 26 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol expects to post a fourth-quarter operating loss greater than in the third quarter due to a one-off impairment charge at a subsidiary, it said on Thursday.

The company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, posted a 230 million crown operating loss in the third quarter because of worsening margins and a shutdown at its largest plant.

It said total spending for the regularly planned shutdown at its Litvinov refinery reached 300 million crowns in the fourth quarter, after more than 800 million was booked in the previous three-month period.

Unipetrol also expected to book a one-off hit of more than 500 million crowns ($25.61 million) in the quarter related to the impairment of fixed assets at its Paramo unit.

"The reason for the impairment is the decrease in the value of the assets due to the deteriorated external environment in which Paramo operates," Unipetrol said.

The group had in December temporarily shut some its operations at the Paramo unit due to low refinery margins.

Margins in Unipetrol's refining and petrochemical segments declined quarter-on-quarter.

The company also said the weaker Czech crown would have a negative impact on the operating level in the quarter, while operations with CO2 allowances would give a slight lift to earnings.

Unipetrol has struggled to stem an operating profit slide in the past year as weaker margins cut earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by 64 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2011.

Its shares have dropped 13.2 percent since the start of 2011 against a 22.8 percent fall in Prague's main index.

Unipetrol will report full fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 9. ($1 = 19.5263 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)