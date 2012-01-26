* Shutdown losses, one-off impairment hit Q4
* Margins weaken in Q4, weaker crown weighs
(Adds details)
PRAGUE Jan 26 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol expects to post a fourth-quarter operating
loss greater than in the third quarter due to a one-off
impairment charge at a subsidiary, it said on Thursday.
The company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen,
posted a 230 million crown operating loss in the third quarter
because of worsening margins and a shutdown at its largest
plant.
It said total spending for the regularly planned shutdown at
its Litvinov refinery reached 300 million crowns in the fourth
quarter, after more than 800 million was booked in the previous
three-month period.
Unipetrol also expected to book a one-off hit of more than
500 million crowns ($25.61 million) in the quarter related to
the impairment of fixed assets at its Paramo unit.
"The reason for the impairment is the decrease in the value
of the assets due to the deteriorated external environment in
which Paramo operates," Unipetrol said.
The group had in December temporarily shut some its
operations at the Paramo unit due to low refinery margins.
Margins in Unipetrol's refining and petrochemical segments
declined quarter-on-quarter.
The company also said the weaker Czech crown would have a
negative impact on the operating level in the quarter, while
operations with CO2 allowances would give a slight lift to
earnings.
Unipetrol has struggled to stem an operating profit slide
in the past year as weaker margins cut earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) by 64 percent year-on-year in the first nine
months of 2011.
Its shares have dropped 13.2 percent since the start of 2011
against a 22.8 percent fall in Prague's main index.
Unipetrol will report full fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.
9.
($1 = 19.5263 Czech crowns)
