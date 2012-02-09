PRAGUE Feb 9 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol posted a larger-than-expected 3.14 billion crown ($168.09 million) net loss for the fourth quarter, hurt by weak margins, a shutdown at its main plant and impairment charges, it said on Thursday.

The market had expected a 1.41 billion crown loss, according to the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue reached 24.33 billion crowns, above expectations of 24.17 billion and 11 percent up year-on-year, while Unipetrol showed a loss of 1.78 billion on the level of earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Unipetrol said in January that it expected an operating loss for the fourth quarter.

In the quarter, it said it booked one-off impairments of around 1.2 billion crowns in its refinery segment. ($1 = 18.6804 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)