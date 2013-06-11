PRAGUE, June 11 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol plans to invest 19 billion crowns ($976 million) over the next five years mainly in its petrochemical and power segments under a new company strategy, it said on Tuesday.

The company is aiming for cumulative earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 25 billion crowns in 2013-2017, it said in a statement.

By 2017, Unipetrol wants to increase the capacity utilisation of its steam cracker unit by 13 percentage points and increase sales of petrochemical products by 11 percent, to 1.4 million tonnes.

Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, also aims to increase its share in the retail fuel market to 20 percent by 2017 from 14 percent.

($1 = 19.4748 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)