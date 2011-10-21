PRAGUE Oct 21 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR expects to post an operating loss in the third quarter that could wipe out the profit shown in the previous quarter, it said on Friday.

The company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen , said capital expenditure related to a planned shutdown would reach over 800 million crowns ($43 million) in the quarter.

Unipetrol will also book a one-off gain of more than 230 million crowns due to the reimbursement of an overturned fine paid to the European Commission. ($1 = 18.256 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)