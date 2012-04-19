PRAGUE, April 19 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol expects to post a small first-quarter
operating loss as a fall in margins year-on-year outweighed the
positive impact of currency moves and operations with CO2
allowances, it said on Thursday.
The company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen,
said it did not book any one-off charges or gains in the first
three months of the year.
It said operations with CO2 allowances helped to raise
operating profit by roughly 155 million crowns in the first
quarter while exchange rate changes provided a 156-million-crown
boost.
Unipetrol reported an operating loss of 5.94 billion crowns
in the fourth quarter of 2011 due to impairment
charges.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Mark Potter)