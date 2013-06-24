* OMV says not looking to exit integrated markets
PRAGUE, June 24 Austrian energy group OMV
has no plans to quit retail markets within reach of
its refineries, it said on Monday, playing down a report it was
in talks to sell its Czech gas stations to Unipetrol.
Czech weekly magazine Euro reported that Czech group
Unipetrol, which wants to boost its share in the domestic retail
market as part of a $1 billion investment plan, had held talks
with OMV over the past several months.
OMV spokesman Johannes Vetter declined to comment directly
on the report but suggested the company, which operates 215
station in the Czech Republic and holds a 13 percent market
share, would remain.
"We have said there are no plans on the table to exit any
integrated markets," Vetter said. "We have exited the two
markets which were not integrated. This was Bosnia-Herzegovina
and Croatia (because) we could not tie them to our own
refineries."
OMV agreed to sell its Croatian filling stations to Croatian
oil and gas supplier Crodux Plin in February as it moves away
from retail towards exploration. It said at the time that it was
selling the Croatian network because it was not within the
delivery area of its Schwechat refinery.
It agreed a similar sale in Bosnia-Herzegovina in November.
Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, is
planning to invest up to $1 billion into its petrochemical,
refining and retail businesses over the next five years in a bid
to return to profit.
It aims to increase its retail market share to 20 percent by
2017 from 14 percent. It has more than 330 filling stations.
Unipetrol Chief Executive Marek Switajewski told Euro that
the company was open to acquisitions but declined to comment on
specific opportunities.
"We are negotiating with gas station owners, but the talks
are confidential," he was quoted as saying. "I cannot say also
whether we are talking with large or small players."
An Unipetrol spokesman declined to say with whom the company
was speaking.
Unipetrol posted net losses in 2011 and last year, hit by a
downturn in European markets that has squeezed margins for
refiners and left the industry with excess capacity.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)