PRAGUE Oct 18 Czech downstream oil processor Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR is analysing the possibility of ending crude refining at its Paramo unit and continuing only petrochemical business amid low refining margins, a company official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"We are debating how the asphalt-making and oil business should work (in Paramo) without crude refining itself," daily Mlada Fronta Dnes quoted Paramo Chief Executive Milan Kuncir as saying.

"Basically, we are trying to eliminate a certain unprofitable activity from the portfolio of Paramo," he added.

Kuncir added the option was being analyzed and no final decision has been made yet.

Paramo has a refining capacity of 20,000 barrels per day. Unipetrol holds stakes in two larger Czech refineries in Litvinov and Kralupy. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Writing by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)