(Adds details)
PRAGUE, July 2 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol has abandoned plans to sell its lubricants
maker Paramo, the company's supervisory board chief was quoted
on Tuesday as saying.
"We do not want to sell it any more, although we were
considering it in the past," daily Hospodarske Noviny quoted
Dariusz Jacek Krawiec, also general director at Unipetrol owner
PKN Orlen, as saying.
Unipetrol had planned to sell the business this year, after
closing its refinery operations last year.
Krawiec also said the Polish company would be interested in
further acquisitions on the Czech market if there were any, such
as a potential privatisation of state pipeline company Cepro.
PKN Orlen plans to propose to the Czech government several
options for cooperation, Krawiec said.
He said he "could not rule out" a scenario in which
Unipetrol could increase its 51.2 percent stake in refinery
Ceska Rafinerska if one of the minority shareholders - Royal
Dutch/Shell and Italy's ENI - decides to sell.
It could then swap that stake for a share in Cepro.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Mark Potter)