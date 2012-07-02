PRAGUE, July 2 Czech downstream oil processor
Unipetrol said on Monday its loss-making unit Paramo
will end crude oil processing due to low demand, though maintain
its production of asphalts, oil products and lubricant.
"Paramo refinery was increasing its losses in recent years.
Negative business results were caused by unfavourable
macroeconomic conditions, low refining margins, refining
over-capacity in Europe, but also by low complexity and capacity
of the (Paramo) refinery," Paramo's Chief Executive Milan Kuncir
said.
Unpetrol is majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen.
(Reporting by Jan Korselt; editing by Jason Neely)