PRAGUE Oct 22 Czech oil refiner Ceska Rafinerska will shut down its Kralupy refinery for week-and-a-half maintenance work starting on Thursday following crude supply cut from the IKL/TAL pipeline system, the firm's majority shareholder Unipetrol said on Monday.

Unipetrol holds a 51.2 percent share of Ceska Rafinerska, which runs refineries in Litvinov and Kralupy. Eni has a 32.4 percent stake and Shell a 16.3 percent share.

The Kralupy refinery has capacity 3.3 million tonnes per year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)