PRAGUE Oct 14 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR will include an overturned European Commission fine of around 10 million euros ($13.7 million) including interest in third-quarter financial results in the absence of an appeal, a spokesman said on Friday.

Europe's second-highest court, the General Court, in July annulled a fine imposed against Unipetrol five years ago which the company has already paid in a case that saw penalties for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Dow Chemical confirmed for taking part in a cartel.

If the Commission does not appeal, Unipetrol will include the penalty in operating results for the third quarter, Borek Konecny, from Unipetrol's investor relations, said.

"According to the preliminary information we have, the Commission has not appealed, however it is still not an official position," he said.

Analysts earlier said the fine would significantly improve the quarterly results of the downstream oil group, which is 63 percent owned by Polish PKN Orlen .

Unipetrol reported net profit of 463 million Czech Crowns ($25.6 million) in the first half of the year.

($1 = 0.730 Euros)

($1 = 18.071 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Editing by Erica Billingham)