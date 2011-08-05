* Has seen some improvement in petrochem segment

* Collapse of refining margin led to Q2 loss (Adds company comment)

PRAGUE Aug 5 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR has seen an improvement in margins in its petrochemical segment but turbulent oil prices are raising uncertainty for the outlook, especially in its loss-making refining segment.

Unipetrol swung to a 1 million crown ($58,315) net loss due to what it called a collapse in refining margins in the second quarter, with only its petrchemical segment buoying earnings.

While there was a slight deterioration in July in petrochmeical margins, Unipetrol Chief Financial Officer Mariusz Kedra said on Friday that those had started improving.

"In the petrochemical segment, we see some positive symptoms in the recovery of the margins," Kedra said Unipetrol Chief Financial Officer Mariusz Kedra.

"In such a difficult and unstable environment, it is difficult to predict anything reliable."

Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen , said earlier that a 2 percent rise in first-half refinery sales volumes confirmed it was on track to raise full-year refinery sales from 2010 levels.

The company reported its best sales volumes in refining products in three years with sales of 3,548 kilotonnes in 2010. ($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt and Jason Hovet; Editing by Will Waterman)