* Has seen some improvement in petrochem segment
* Collapse of refining margin led to Q2 loss
(Adds company comment)
PRAGUE Aug 5 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR has seen an improvement in margins in its
petrochemical segment but turbulent oil prices are raising
uncertainty for the outlook, especially in its loss-making
refining segment.
Unipetrol swung to a 1 million crown ($58,315) net loss due
to what it called a collapse in refining margins in the second
quarter, with only its petrchemical segment buoying
earnings.
While there was a slight deterioration in July in
petrochmeical margins, Unipetrol Chief Financial Officer Mariusz
Kedra said on Friday that those had started improving.
"In the petrochemical segment, we see some positive symptoms
in the recovery of the margins," Kedra said Unipetrol Chief
Financial Officer Mariusz Kedra.
"In such a difficult and unstable environment, it is
difficult to predict anything reliable."
Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen ,
said earlier that a 2 percent rise in first-half refinery sales
volumes confirmed it was on track to raise full-year refinery
sales from 2010 levels.
The company reported its best sales volumes in refining
products in three years with sales of 3,548 kilotonnes in 2010.
($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Jan Korselt and Jason Hovet; Editing by Will
Waterman)