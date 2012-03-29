PRAGUE, March 29 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol said on Wednesday its net loss widened in the fourth quarter after it finished an analysis showing larger impairment costs at its Paramo refinery and a new charge for other assets.

The company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen showed a 6.25 billion crown net loss in the fourth quarter, larger than the 3.14 billion loss it reported in February.

A one-off impairment at its Paramo unit was increased to 1.72 billion crowns while it also reported a charge for its petrochemical assets of 2.93 billion.

