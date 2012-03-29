UPDATE 9-Oil rises in thin trade, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
PRAGUE, March 29 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol said on Wednesday its net loss widened in the fourth quarter after it finished an analysis showing larger impairment costs at its Paramo refinery and a new charge for other assets.
The company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen showed a 6.25 billion crown net loss in the fourth quarter, larger than the 3.14 billion loss it reported in February.
A one-off impairment at its Paramo unit was increased to 1.72 billion crowns while it also reported a charge for its petrochemical assets of 2.93 billion.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
BOGOTA, Feb 20 Pumping operations along Colombia's second-most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, were halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the Marxist ELN group, a police and a military official said on Monday.
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)