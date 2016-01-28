(Corrects to show 2014 was a loss, paragraph 2)

* 2015 net highest since PKN Orlen took over in 2005

* Steam cracker blast in August cut into earnings

* Company sees repairs done mid-2016, to recover losses

* Analysts think first dividend since 2007 possible

PRAGUE, Jan 28 Strong margins propelled net profit at Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol in 2015 to its highest level since Poland's PKN Orlen took over a decade ago, despite a blast that has shut down its petrochemicals production.

Unipetrol swung from a loss in 2014 to a profit of 7.0 billion Czech crowns ($281.99 million) last year, double what it made in 2005, the year that PKN Orlen acquired a 63 percent stake in it.

Margins rebounded and Unipetrol also benefited from savings programmes. It also bought out shareholders in the country's only refining group to gain full ownership last year.

Unipetrol stumbled in August when a blast and fire at its steam cracker unit in Litvinov hit production and the company reiterated on Thursday it expected the plant back working at minimum capacity by July 2016.

It estimated the accident had resulted in lost profit of 4.5 billion crowns in 2015. It expects to recover 2.4 billion of that. In total, it expects to recover 6.7 billion from lost profit, repair costs and other expenses.

Net profit fell to 182 million crowns ($7.3 million) in the fourth quarter from 598 million a year earlier and missed the average estimate of 249 million in a Reuters poll. Revenue dropped by a fifth to 22.96 billion crowns in the quarter.

Unipetrol's rising fortunes have prompted speculation it may pay its first dividend since 2007. Shares hit a five-month high of 165.55 crowns on Wednesday ahead of the results.

Chief Executive Marek Switajewski told Reuters in November that a dividend remained an option despite the production halt.

Analysts said Unipetrol could opt to pay a dividend of up to 10 crowns per share.

($1 = 24.8240 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)