PRAGUE, July 21 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol reported net profit of 3.1 billion crowns ($126.61 million) in the second quarter, a rise of 4 percent, propped up by insurance payments for a blast that damaged a steam cracker unit a year ago.

Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, said revenue in the quarter fell 37 percent year-on-year to 20.6 billion crowns due to lower crude oil prices and weaker petrochemical product sales, hit by limited production because of outages.

The company said its damaged steam cracker, out of service since a fire in August 2015, would be restarted at eight out of 10 furnaces at the end of next month and at full capacity in October.

It said it received insurance payments of 3.9 billion crowns in the second quarter, helping raise its LIFO earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 893 billion crowns to 4.6 billion crowns.

The group is coming off a year when it posted 7 billion crowns in profit in 2015, the highest since coming under Polish ownership a decade ago thanks to growing margins.

It opted to pay its first dividend since 2007, although minority shareholders pushed for a higher payout given the company's zero debt position and strong profits.

The company has defended is dividend level, saying it is building a new 8.5 billion crown polyethylene unit and completing repairs to the steam cracker.

On Thursday, it said based on June estimates the cost of repairs would amount to 4.1 billion crowns and lost profit was at 6.6 billion crowns, adding it expected to recover both amounts from insurance.

It is also aiming to get its Kralupy refinery, in an unplanned shutdown since May, back on line in October, with repairs estimated to cost 400 million crowns. ($1 = 24.4840 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)