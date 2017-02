PRAGUE Aug 5 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR said a 2 percent rise in first-half refinery sales volumes confirmed it was on track to raise full-year refinery sales from 2010 levels.

The company reported its best sales volumes in refining products in three years with sales of 3,548 kilotonnes in 2010.

Unipetrol posted a second-quarter net loss of 1 million crowns ($58,315) in a release late on Thursday, with profitability hurt by a collapse in refining margins. ($1 = 17.148 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)