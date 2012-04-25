PRAGUE, April 25 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR posted a larger-than-expected 361 million crown ($19.10 million) net loss in the first quarter, weighed down by weaker margins.

The result was wider than the average estimate of an 86 million crown loss seen in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 10 percent year-on-year to 25.45 billion crowns, beating estimates.

Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen PKNA.WA, said it aimed for a positive operating result in 2012 and planned capital expenditure of around 2 billion crowns.

($1 = 18.8991 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)