PRAGUE, April 25 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR posted a larger-than-expected 361 million
crown ($19.10 million) net loss in the first quarter, weighed
down by weaker margins.
The result was wider than the average estimate of an 86
million crown loss seen in a Reuters poll.
Revenue rose 10 percent year-on-year to 25.45 billion
crowns, beating estimates.
Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen PKNA.WA,
said it aimed for a positive operating result in 2012 and
planned capital expenditure of around 2 billion crowns.
($1 = 18.8991 Czech crowns)
