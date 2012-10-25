PRAGUE Oct 25 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol posted its first quarterly net profit since the start of 2011 in the third quarter, lifted by inventory revaluation gains, it said on Thursday.

Third-quarter net profit reached 645 million crowns ($33.47 million), above the average estimate of 565 million in a Reuters poll.

Revenue rose 18 percent year-on-year to 28.44 billion crowns thanks to higher sales volumes, but was a touch lower than expectations, Unipetrol said.

The company, 63 percent owned by Poland's PKN Orlen , said its operating performance was boosted by 455 million crowns in inventory gains. ($1 = 19.2713 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)