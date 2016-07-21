PRAGUE, July 21 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol reported net profit of 3.1 billion crowns
($126.61 million) in the second quarter, a rise of 4 percent,
propped up by insurance payments for a blast that damaged a
steam cracker unit a year ago.
Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen,
said revenue in the quarter fell 37 percent to 20.6 billion
crowns due to lower crude oil prices and petrochemical product
sales.
The company said the damaged steam cracker, out of service
since a fire in August 2015, would be restarted at eight out of
10 furnaces at the end of next month and at full capacity in
October.
($1 = 24.4840 Czech crowns)
