PRAGUE Jan 26 Czech downstream oil group
Unipetrol's fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 4.17
billion crowns ($166.15 million) after the restart of shutdown
units and the reversal of an impairment allowance, the company
said in a presentation on Thursday.
The net figure was well above the average estimate of 2.71
billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll, helped by Unipetrol
reversing an impairment of 1.9 billion crowns for downstream
assets.
Last quarter, Unipetrol relaunched a steam cracker unit that
had been out of service for around a year after a fire. The
company, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, said it
had recognized 7.9 billion crowns in 2016 financial statements
related to the insurance claim.
($1 = 25.0980 Czech crowns)
