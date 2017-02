PRAGUE Nov 4 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR will aim to cut operating losses in the fourth quarter to keep the full-year operating profit at the level of the nine-month result, Chief Financial Officer Mariusz Kedra said on Friday.

Unipetrol reported an operating loss in the third quarter on Friday, putting the nine-month profit at 565 million crowns.

"We will try to sustain this (operating) profit year-to-date towards the end of the year," he said.

(Reporting by Jan Korselt; Writing by Jason Hovet)