PRAGUE Oct 25 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol should post an operating profit for the full-year 2012, meeting its target, Chief Financial Officer Mariusz Kedra said on Thursday.

Kedra said a week-and-a-half shutdown at the company's Kralupy plant, moved up to Thursday from a scheduled November date due to an interruption in crude supplies, should have a limited impact as it had been planned.

The company has secured crude supplies for November and December, and will not have any shortage of supplies for its reserved capacity at refining company Ceska Rafinerska, in which it is a majority owner, Chief Executive Piotr Chelminski said.

Ceska Rafinerska runs refineries in Kralupy and Litvinov, and has seen crude supplies through the IKL/TAL pipeline system halted since Oct 20 due to capacity issues. (Reporting by Jan Korselt, writing by Jason Hovet)