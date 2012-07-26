PRAGUE, July 26 Czech oil refiner Unipetrol
still sees a high chance to report positive
full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), Chief
Financial Officer Mariusz Kedra said on Thursday.
Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen,
reported worse-than-expected second-quarter net loss of 598
million crowns ($28.41 million) earlier on Thursday.
"There is still high chance to receive positive EBIT this
year. The big question mark will be further macro and market
development, especially in the fourth quarter," Kedra told a
news conference.
($1 = 21.0480 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)