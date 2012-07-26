PRAGUE, July 26 Czech oil refiner Unipetrol still sees a high chance to report positive full-year earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), Chief Financial Officer Mariusz Kedra said on Thursday.

Unipetrol, majority owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, reported worse-than-expected second-quarter net loss of 598 million crowns ($28.41 million) earlier on Thursday.

"There is still high chance to receive positive EBIT this year. The big question mark will be further macro and market development, especially in the fourth quarter," Kedra told a news conference.

($1 = 21.0480 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)