(Corrects third paragraph to clarify that Uni-Pixel's former,
not current, CEO and CFO, have been charged)
March 9 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission charged touch-screen technology maker Uni-Pixel Inc
with accounting fraud in a court complaint on
Wednesday.
Uni-Pixel, based in Santa Clara, California, omitted
material details from its accounting statements as part of a
scheme to mislead investors about its manufacturing and business
prospects, the SEC said in a civil complaint filed in a Houston
federal court.
The agency also charged Uni-Pixel's former chief executive
officer, Reed Killion, and former chief financial officer,
Jeffrey Tomz, in the case.
The two officers made "materially misleading" statements and
omissions about Uni-Pixel's touch screen manufacturing
technologies, including that it had shipped certain products
when it had not, the SEC said in the complaint.
Neither a Uni-Pixel spokesman nor Killion nor Tomz could be
immediately reached for comment.
