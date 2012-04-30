SAN LAZZARO DI SAVENA, Italy, April 30 Unipol will ask Italy's antitrust authority to limit the scope of a suspension of the insurer's merger plans with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI only to a number of operations.

Unipol's plan to create Italy's second larger insurance group by merging with Fondiaria-SAI has been put on hold by the country's antitrust authority.

Unipol's Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri told shareholders at a meeting near Bologna on Monday that the insurer was aware of the need to reduce the market share of the group post-merger and had submitted an assessment on the subject to the antitrust body.

"We will work with the antitrust in coming days so that the (merger) suspension affects only those activities which have an irreversible impact and not every actitivity geared towards this project," Cimbri said.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)