MILAN Oct 16 Unipol Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri said on Tuesday the group will have to complete the sale of assets put on the market to get antitrust clearance for its merger with Fondiaria-SAI by the end of next year.

Meanwhile, the CEO of UK insurance company Aviva in Italy, Patrick Dixneuf, said the group could be interested in the assets Unipol will sell.

"It's something we have to look at," Dixneuf told reporters on the sidelines of a conference also attended by Cimbri.

Cimbri confirmed the new Unipol group would offer a dividend payout policy of 60-80 percent. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)