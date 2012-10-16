(Corrects to show Aviva will have to look at the market disruption caused by the asset sales, not the assets themselves)

MILAN Oct 16 Unipol Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri said on Tuesday the group would have to complete the sale of assets put on the market to get antitrust clearance for its merger with Fondiaria-SAI by the end of next year.

Meanwhile, the CEO of UK insurance company Aviva in Italy, Patrick Dixneuf, said the sale of assets by Unipol would cause market disruption.

"It's something we have to look at," Dixneuf told reporters on the sidelines of a conference also attended by Cimbri.

Cimbri confirmed the new Unipol group would offer a dividend payout policy of 60-80 percent.