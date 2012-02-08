(Repeats to add additional Reuters codes)

MILAN Feb 8 Creditor banks of Premafin, owner of Italy's struggling No.2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI, are looking at ways to cut the holding's debt to make a planned takeover by rival insurer Unipol more palatable, three sources close to the deal said.

Bologna-based Unipol, owned by a group of cooperatives, has agreed to rescue Fondiaria-SAI, also heavily indebted.

Some analysts are concerned the deal -- which sees capital increases at Premafin, Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol -- could overload the new, larger Unipol with debt and make the creation of a competitor to Italian insurance giant Assicurazioni Generali more difficult.

"The banks are mulling converting a part of the debt in Premafin into equity instruments that would give them over 2 percent of the company," a source said, adding each of the creditor banks would likely end up with some 0.2-0.3 percent of Premafin's capital.

The creditor banks of Premafin, which has debt of around 340 million euros, include influential investment bank Mediobanca and Italy's top bank by assets UniCredit. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, Andrea Mandala, Paola Arosio)