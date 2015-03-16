MILAN, March 16 Italian insurer Unipol said on Monday it would raise 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) via a new bond maturing in 2025 following strong demand from investors for a debt exchange offer.

Unipol said in a statement it would issue 314.4 million euros of the senior unsecured 2025 bonds in exchange for notes tendered by holders of two existing bonds that mature in 2017 and 2021.

The company said given strong demand for the exchange it had decided to issue an additional 685.563 million euros of the new bond to extend the average maturity of its debt and reduce its cost.

This would strengthen the company's liquidity position and provide funds it could use to pay cash owed to bondholders in the exchange offer, it said. ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman)