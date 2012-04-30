SAN LAZZARO DI SAVENA, Italy, April 30 The chief executive of Italian insurer Unipol said on Monday an antitrust suspension of its merger plans with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI did not compromise a timetable to carry out the necessary capital increases by July.

Italy's antitrust body last week suspended the planned merger of Fondiaria-SAI with Unipol for at least 45 days in order to investigate potential risks to competition from the tie-up.

"The suspension does not structurally affect the operation with capital increases (expected) by July," Unipol CEO Carlo Cimbri told shareholders at a meeting near Bologna on Monday.

The complex plan to rescue loss-making Fondiaria envisages a four-way merger which includes Fondiaria's unit Milano Assicurazioni and its parent company Premafin , as well as three capital hikes.

The Italian press has speculated about a possible sale of Milano Assicurazioni to cut the merged group's market share.

"The project envisages the integration of all the companies involved. We are considering possible sales of activities, brands and premiums," Cimbri said.

Last week the bank heading the consortium for the planned capital increases at Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol said the antitrust probe did not put at risk Fonsai's cash call by June.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)