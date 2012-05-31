UPDATE 2-Anglo American aims to resume dividend, no longer a forced seller
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds detail, background, updates shares)
ROME May 31 The head of Italy's antitrust body said on Thursday that insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI were moving in the right direction to win regulatory approval to a planned merger.
In January, Unipol agreed a deal to rescue the loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital hikes. But the regulator suspended the plan to investigate potential competition risks.
"After the suspension, things seem to be moving in the right direction," antitrust chief Giovanni Pitruzzella told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
Unipol has said it is ready to sell one or more brands belonging to the Fondiaria group in order to obtain a green light from the competition authority.
Investment bank Mediobanca, which has brokered the merger, has said it is ready to freeze or sell stakes it would have in the merged entity given its role as guarantor of capital increases at the two insurers. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto)
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds detail, background, updates shares)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 China's 2015 market crash sparked a surge in Asian trading for futures exchange giant CME Group as Chinese funds hedged their risk offshore and growth prospects remain strong, the bourse's head of Asia said on Tuesday.
Feb 21 Indian shares closed at their highest level since September as Axis Bank surged on a media report it would become the target of a takeover, although telecom firms fell after Reliance Jio Infocomm unveiled a sharply discounted tariff plan.