MILAN, June 5 Italian insurer Unipol
has agreed to sell a stake in top investment bank Mediobanca
that it will hold after its planned merger with peer
Fondiaria-SAI, a document obtained by Reuters on
Tuesday said.
Unipol agreed in January to a deal brokered by Mediobanca to
rescue the loss-making Fondiaria. The operation envisages a
merger of Unipol with Fondiaria, its parent Premafin
and its unit Milano Assicurazioni.
Premafin holds around 4 percent of Mediobanca.
According to the document, which sums up the insurer's
commitments to obtain competition clearance for the deal, Unipol
has agreed to freeze all voting rights on the Mediobanca stake
before the stake is sold.
It has also agreed not to have representatives on the
investment bank's board.
