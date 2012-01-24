MILAN Jan 24 Italian insurer Unipol said on Tuesday exclusive talks with the Ligresti family over a merger plan with fellow insurer Fondiaria-SAI had been extended and would run until Friday Jan. 27.

In the proposed four-way merger, Unipol plans to buy out the Ligresti family's controlling stake in Fondiaria's holding company Premafin, effectively taking control of Fondiaria and its Milano Assicurazioni unit.

