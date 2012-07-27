* Mediobanca says no agreement with Ligrestis

* Ligresti letter to Mediobanca CEO was not signed - sources

* Unipol merger vital for Fondiaria to avoid administration (Adds Premafin comment)

MILAN, July 27 Italian insurer Unipol said on Friday it was not aware of any agreement between Mediobanca and the former owners of Fondiaria-SAI parent Premafin, as it faces another potential hurdle in its plans to take over Fondiaria.

Investigative sources said earlier this week prosecutors had seized a document containing an alleged agreement between Salvatore Ligresti, head of the family that until recently owned Premafin, and Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel.

In the document, dated May 17 but not signed, Ligresti had laid down a series of conditions for the family to exit the Fondiaria parent, the sources said.

Mediobanca, the main creditor bank of loss-making Fondiaria, said no agreement with the Ligrestis existed.

Premafin denied in a statement having any information on alleged agreements between its former owners and Mediobanca.

Unipol agreed in January to rescue Fondiaria, Italy's biggest motor insurer, in a complex deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca, which is owed more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) by Fondiaria.

But a series of judicial and regulatory hurdles, as well as disputes with the heavily indebted Ligresti family, have complicated matters.

Italian market regulator Consob gave the green light to the merger of Unipol and Fondiaria, provided the Ligresti family drew no gain from the deal.

CONDITIONS OF EXIT

According to sources, Salvatore Ligresti asked for 30 percent of Premafin, or around 45 million euros, as a condition for exiting the indebted holding company.

They added the document also contained requests to leave Salvatore Ligresti an office, a secretary, a chauffeur and one of his country houses, while Paolo and Giulia Ligresti would be allowed to keep work engagements in France and Switzerland.

Prosecutors are looking for an original version of the document to see if it was signed, judicial sources said.

"Unipol Gruppo Finanziario declares it is not aware of any 'presumed agreement' of this kind," Unipol said on Friday.

Some newspaper reports had claimed Unipol was aware of the alleged agreement.

Fondiaria was undermined by years of mismanagement by the Ligrestis, combined with bond writedowns following the global financial crisis.

The merger, which will create Italy's No. 2 insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali, is vital for the insurer to avoid it being placed under court-appointed administration.

Unipol said earlier this month it had taken over Premafin after a capital increase which had left it with a stake of 81 percent.

Two rights issues of 1.1 billion euros each are under way at Unipol and Fondiaria and will end on Aug. 1. ($1=0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Manuela D'Alessandro; Editing by Erica Billingham and David Holmes)