By Andrea Mandala

MILAN, July 19 Italian insurer Unipol said on Thursday it had taken over Premafin in a 340 million euro capital increase, acquiring control of troubled rival Fondiaria-SAI in one of the last major steps towards a full merger.

Bologna-based Unipol agreed back in January to rescue loss-making Fondiaria in a complex deal which includes a four-way merger and three capital increases.

The deal - strongly backed by Italian banks Mediobanca and UniCredit which are creditors of the Fondiaria group - may now be approaching a conclusion after suffering several setbacks.

"After some delay the first phase of a merger project which, as far as we are concerned, never changed from (the accord of) Jan. 29, has drawn to a close," Unipol Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri told reporters as he left a notary's office where the cash call was sealed.

"In coming months we'll work to create a major insurance player."

The board of Fondiaria's parent Premafin on Thursday approved the cash call reserved to Unipol, rejecting a proposal to postpone the operation.

Unipol said in a statement it now owned around 81 percent of Premafin's capital and indirectly controlled Fondiaria.

To fund the merger, Fondiaria and Unipol launched on Monday twin 1.1 billion euro capital increases which run until August 1.

Unipol said Premafin had used proceeds from the capital increase to underwrite its share of Fondiaria's cash call.

The merger is vital for Fondiaria to avoid being placed under court-appointed administration, which would have further weakened Italy's financial system at a time when a credit crunch and a recession has already hobbled business activity.

Fondiaria, which Italy's biggest motor insurer, was undermined by years of mismanagement by its owners, Italy's Ligresti family, combined with bond writedowns in the wake of the financial crisis.

The deal brokered by Mediobanca - which was at risk of a large loan writedown if Fondiaria sank - was challenged a rival offer by private equity funds Sator and Palladio Finanziaria which never gained traction. (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)