* Unipol, Fondiaria cannot subscribe cash calls pending probe

* Insurers can set share swap ratios for merger deal

* Unipol wants 67 percent of new merged entity (New throughout)

ROME, May 3 Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI will be able to press ahead with plans to merge, as an antitrust probe continues, if they do not launch the capital increases envisaged by the deal, the competition regulator said on Thursday.

In January, Unipol agreed to a complex deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to save loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger that entails three capital increases.

Last week, the competition watchdog suspended the plans while it investigated potential competition risks but did not spell out the extent of the suspension.

In its statement on Thursday, the regulator said the two groups will not be able to subscribe to the cash calls but noted they will be able to set share swap ratios, a key part of the deal.

Unipol and Premafin, the debt-laden holding company that controls Fondiaria, have disagreed over the valuation of Fondiaria.

Unipol, Italy's No. 3 insurer, has said it wants some 67 percent of the new insurance group while Premafin is loath to give it more than 55 to 60 percent.

Under the antitrust ruling, Premafin will now be able to proceed with a shareholder meeting, scheduled for May 17, to approve a capital increase of 400 million euros.

The Premafin capital hike and a larger 1.1 billion euro cash call at Fondiaria are needed to beef up the solvency ratio - a key measure of financial stability - of the group. It has fallen to worrying levels.

On Thursday S&P said the execution of the merger plans was uncertain as a result of the antitrust action, adding it may still change its 'B' rating on Fondiaria.

The planned merger would create Italy's No. 2 insurer after Assicurazioni Generali with about 32 percent of the non-life market.

The antitrust authority is expected to force the new group to sell some assets, possibly attracting foreign buyers such as France's AXA SA, which wants to expand in Italy.

Unipol said on Wednesday that it was ready to consider the sale of one or more Fondiaria group brands to get antitrust clearance.

The antitrust authority has also said it does not want the deal to strengthen ties between the new group and Mediobanca, which is the leading shareholder of Generali.

Premafin owns 4 percent of Mediobanca, which in turn holds over 1 billion euros of Fondiaria debt. There have been media reports the deal could involve Mediobanca converting some of its debt into equity in the new group. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Stephen Jewkes; Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Gary Hill)