ROME May 3 Italy's antitrust agency said on Thursday that insurers Unipol and the Fondiaria-SAI group can set the share swap ratios for their planned merger as they await the ruling on an ongoing competition probe.

Fondiaria-SAI parent Premafin can hold a shareholder meeting to approve its capital increase, but must await the outcome of the probe before going ahead with the operation, the authority said.

The launching of Unipol's capital increase must also be postponed until the end of the antitrust investigation, which was announced on April 26, according to a statement.

In January, Mediobanca brokered a complex deal in which Unipol would save loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger involving three capital increases.

