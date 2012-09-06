MILAN, Sept 6 Rights to Italy's Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI shares that went unsold in a capital increase last month have all been placed, according to Reuters data, completing one of the final steps to create Italy's second-largest insurer.

Unipol ordinary shares that went unsold in a 1.1 billion euro capital increase ending August 1 were placed on Thursday at an auction at a price of 0.0005 euros, according to Reuters data. Rights to Unipol privileged shares were sold at 0.0015 euros.

Rights to the remaining shares of Fondiaria-SAI left over from a twin capital increase, also for 1.1 billion euros, were also sold on Thursday.

A combined 665 million euros worth of shares went unsold in the two capital increases. The underwriters handling the sale were Mediobanca and UniCredit.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)