BRIEF-Vicinity Centres says revenue from ordinary activities $637.9 mln
* Vicinity centres re ltd says half-year revenue from ordinary activities $637.9 million versus $659.9 million
MILAN Jan 23 The Milan's stock exchange said on Monday two bonds issued by Italian insurer Unipol and guaranteed by the Italian state worth a total of 600 million euros had started trading on the bourse's fixed-income MOT platform.
The bourse said one of the bonds had 2015 maturity and was worth 400 million euros, while the other one had a 2017 maturity.
Italian insurer Unipol has agreed a four-way merger to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, in a deal that would create one of the country's biggest insurers.
Italy has introduced a state guarantee for bonds issued by domestic banks, allowing lenders to use these notes as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Valentina Za)
* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc - SEC Filing
Feb 14 Trian Fund Management LP on Tuesday disclosed that it bought a $3.5 billion stake in Procter & Gamble Co, making it the second activist shareholder to take aim at the consumer products giant in the last five years.