MILAN Jan 23 The Milan's stock exchange said on Monday two bonds issued by Italian insurer Unipol and guaranteed by the Italian state worth a total of 600 million euros had started trading on the bourse's fixed-income MOT platform.

The bourse said one of the bonds had 2015 maturity and was worth 400 million euros, while the other one had a 2017 maturity.

Italian insurer Unipol has agreed a four-way merger to rescue troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, in a deal that would create one of the country's biggest insurers.

Italy has introduced a state guarantee for bonds issued by domestic banks, allowing lenders to use these notes as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Valentina Za)