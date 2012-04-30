MILAN, April 30 Italian insurer Unipol
, which is seeking to merge with troubled peer
Fondiaria-SAI, said on Monday it expected a positive
first-quarter, with "a significant improvement" compared to the
same period of 2011.
Unipol said that between January and March premiums in its
non-life business had risen 0.7 percent year-on-year to 1.075
billion euros, while the life sector had seen a 9 percent fall
in premiums on a like-for-like basis, to 580 million euros.
The group's solvency margin was estimated at around 1.5
times the regulatory minimum, Unipol said in a statement, adding
this entailed an excess capital of more than 1 billion euros.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)