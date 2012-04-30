(Adds CEO comment on combined ratio, share price, background)

MILAN, April 30 Italian insurer Unipol , which is seeking to merge with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, said on Monday it expected a positive first quarter, with "a significant improvement" compared to the same period of 2011.

Unipol said in a statement that in January-March premiums in its non-life business had risen 0.7 percent year-on-year to 1,075 million euros, while the life sector had seen a 9 percent fall in premiums on a like-for-like basis, to 580 million euros.

The group's solvency margin was estimated at around 1.5 times the regulatory minimum, the statement said, adding this entailed an excess capital of more than 1 billion euros.

Unipol and its adviser Mediobanca were to defend their plan to create Italy's second largest insurance group to antitrust regulators on Monday, the same day a rival bidder for Fondiaria is expected to announce its next move.

Also on Monday, Unipol's Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri told shareholders at a meeting near Bologna, Italy, that the combined ratio - the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out in claims and expenses - at end-March would show a "significant improvement compared to an already excellent level of 95.5 percent as of Dec. 31, 2011."

By 0924 GMT shares in Unipol were up 0.8 percent, outperforming a 0.3 percent fall in Italy's all-share index .

Unipol's board meets next week to approve first-quarter results.

In May 2011 the insurer reported a net profit of 33 million euros for the first quarter and a solvency ratio equal to 1.4 times the regulatory requirement. (Reporting by Valentina Za; additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro in Bologna)