MILAN May 2 Italian insurer Unipol
has received 10-15 expressions of interest for the portfolio of
assets it must sell as part of its deal to merge with peer
Fondiaria-SAI, the company's CEO said on Thursday.
"The parties interested include Allianz, Axa
, Aviva, Zurich, Cattolica
and several private equity funds," Carlo Cimbri said in a
meeting with the foreign press.
Unipol has been forced by Italy's antritrust authority to
sell portfolio assets worth around 1.7 billion euros as part of
its rescue of the Fondiaria-SAI group.
Cimbri also said the combined group would consider
eliminating savings shares of Fondiaria-SAI and its unit Milano
Assicurazioni but addded nothing was on the table as
yet.