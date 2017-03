MILAN Feb 19 Italy's competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had started proceedings against insurer Unipol for not complying with a request to sell assets laid down as a condition to clear its merger with smaller rival Premafin.

The antitrust had asked Unipol to sell assets in order to reduce its market share in life and non life insurance business to less than 30 percent.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)